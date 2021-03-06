VSP: Man killed after running off road, striking tree

KING AND QUEEN Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash in King and Queen County.
Police were called just after 10 a.m. on Friday to Devils Three Jump Road, west of Timber Branch Road.
Troopers said a 1992 Dodge Ram Van was headed west on Devils Three Jump Road when it went off the road and hit a tree.
The driver, Donald W. Holmes Jr, 56, of Little Plymouth, was not wearing a seatbelt and ejected from the vehicle, police said. He died at the scene.
Police continue to investigate.
