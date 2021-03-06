Virginia Wine Governor’s Cup releases gold medal winners

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Governor’s Cup Gold Medal Winners are out and there’s some old favorites and new ones to discover.
Many award-winning wines include those from Barboursville, King Family, Pippin Hill, Early Mountain, Michael Shaps, and more. Thatch is also among the many central Virginia wine makers on the list.
“It’s certainly the most competitive of the wine competitions here in the state of Virginia,” Gavin Baum, Winemaker at Thatch said. “I think pretty much everybody submits their best wines every year and it’s really a chance for all of us to see what we’ve accomplished.”
The Governor’s Case winners and Governor’s Cup finalists have yet to be announced.
