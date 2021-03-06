U.S. considering Fort Lee to house unaccompanied migrant children

FORT LEE, Va. (WWBT) - With an influx of migrant children expected to cross the border this year, the Biden administration is considering housing them at an Army base in Virginia.
According to NBC News, Fort Lee is being considered as a spot to house unaccompanied migrant children.
This comes amid a surge of migrant children crossing the US-Mexico border.
This week, officials briefed President Joe Biden that 117,000 unaccompanied minors could cross the border this year, NBC News reports.
Republicans are calling the situation a crisis and blame it on Biden after he reversed the Trump administration’s border policies, which allowed migrants crossing the border illegally to be quickly expelled.
Some Democrats are criticizing the facilities where children are being held, facilities they called “cages” when Trump was president.
The U.S. government has used military bases to house migrants before - including when there was a surge of unaccompanied minors under President Barack Obama in 2014
There is no official word on if Fort Lee will house the children.
