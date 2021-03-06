UofR Museums offering two exhibits with 360-degree virtual tours

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The University of Richmond is offering free, virtual tours of two campus exhibits as a way to safely engage with the community during the pandemic.
The university now offers 360-degree virtual tours of “Action & Reaction: Looking at the Art of Social Justice” and “40 Years of Printmaking: From the Center Street Studio Archives.”
“In many ways, the pandemic has given us that push to think out of the box,” said Heather Campbell, curator of museum programming.
“Action & Reaction: Looking at the Art of Social Justice” features more than 80 historical and modern artworks, highlighting Judy Chicago, Avel de Knight, Danny Lyon and more. A special section of the exhibit features freelance photographer and UofR alumnus Miles Wilson and Sandy Williams, IV, an interdisciplinary artist and part-time instructor of art at UofR.
“40 Years of Printmaking: From the Center Street Studio Archives” features contemporary works printed by James Stroud, artist, master printer, and founder and director of the Center Street Studio in Milton, Massachusetts. Visitors also have access to virtual gallery talks and interviews with museum staff and featured artists.
For more information on the University of Richmond’s museums, visit this link.
