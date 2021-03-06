Two displaced after house fire partially collapses chimney

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Two people have been displaced after a house fire led to the partial collapse of a chimney, the Stafford County Fire Department stated in a release on Saturday.
Crews saw smoke coming from the home on Wateredge Lane when they arrived on scene just after midnight on March 6. Officials say the fire originated in a decorative chimney that extended into the residence’s attic and roof space. As a result, the chimney partially collapsed.
The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes, officials say.
Two occupants in the home reported no injuries, but remain displaced. The fire remains under investigation.
