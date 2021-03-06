On the Sidelines- March 5

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Week two of high school football kicked off in Central Virginia. Below are this weekend’s results involving local teams.
Hermitage 10, Glen Allen 7
Deep Run 40, Douglas Freeman 13
Monacan 34, L.C. Bird 20
Varina 41, J.R. Tucker 0
Midlothian 10, Clover Hill 9
Manchester 28, Powhatan 23
Patrick Henry 22, Hanover 14
Atlee 35, Mechanicsville 14
James River 28, Cosby 0
Prince George 28, Matoaca 0
Dinwiddie 57, Petersburg 6
Goochland 27, Albemarle 0
St. Christopher’s 39, St. Anne’s-Belfield 0
Louisa 35, Monticello 7
Orange 36, Charlottesville 6
King William 43, Franklin 0
Amelia 48, Windsor 0
