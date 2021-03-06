On the Sidelines- March 5

On the Sidelines- March 5
On the Sidelines, Friday nights in the fall on NBC12. (Source: WWBT NBC12)
By Marc Davis | March 6, 2021 at 12:16 AM EST - Updated March 6 at 12:16 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Week two of high school football kicked off in Central Virginia. Below are this weekend’s results involving local teams.

Hermitage 10, Glen Allen 7

Deep Run 40, Douglas Freeman 13

Monacan 34, L.C. Bird 20

Varina 41, J.R. Tucker 0

Midlothian 10, Clover Hill 9

Manchester 28, Powhatan 23

Patrick Henry 22, Hanover 14

Atlee 35, Mechanicsville 14

James River 28, Cosby 0

Prince George 28, Matoaca 0

Dinwiddie 57, Petersburg 6

Goochland 27, Albemarle 0

St. Christopher’s 39, St. Anne’s-Belfield 0

Louisa 35, Monticello 7

Orange 36, Charlottesville 6

King William 43, Franklin 0

Amelia 48, Windsor 0

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.