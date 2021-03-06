Open spaces, no pharmacies: rural US confronts vaccine void

More than one in five rural Americans do not want to get vaccinated against COVID-19. A new poll from the de Beaumont Foundation suggests reluctance in rural communities could be a communication issue. Health care professionals say a history of skepticism needs to be addressed. (Source: Gray DC)
By Associated Press | March 6, 2021 at 11:51 AM EST - Updated March 6 at 11:52 AM

SURRY, Va. (AP) - Getting a COVID-19 vaccine has been a challenge for residents of rural U.S. counties without a pharmacy or a well-equipped clinic.

People in Virginia’s Surry County drove up to an hour away before local officials pressured the state to start delivering doses. So-called “pharmacy deserts” highlight a health care disparity that’s become even more stark during the pandemic.

More than 400 rural counties lack a pharmacy that’s partnering with the federal government to administer vaccine shots. And hurdles to obtaining a vaccine aren’t limited to rural areas.

One study identified 94 counties where Black residents were more likely than white residents to have to travel more than 10 miles to reach a potential vaccination site.

