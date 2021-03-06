Loved ones, fellow officers gather for Henrico police captain’s funeral

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Friends, family and fellow officers said their final farewells to a beloved police captain on Friday.
The funeral service for Henrico Police Captain Donald Lambert was at Mount Vernon Church in Glen Allen.
Lambert was killed by a hit-and-run driver last weekend while out for a jog.
Henrico police cars filled the parking lot of the church, everyone gathering to celebrate the loving husband and father who was a dedicated member of the church.
His son described him as a hero.
“I will tell you now, in our division, there’s definitely a void. I want to say to Becky and the family, just know that I, along with so many others, are better people because we had the opportunity to meet Don,” Henrico Police Chief Eric English said.
Lambert loved music, especially bluegrass and country. He even played the fiddle.
A processional in Lambert’s honor began at Bliley’s Funeral Home and ended at the church for a celebration of life.
Henrico’s police chief presented Lambert’s wife with a medal honoring his decades of service in law enforcement. He served as an officer for 33 years.
