Hyland paces VCU into Atlantic 10 semifinals

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Bones Hyland scored 30 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in his return from injury, pacing VCU to a 73-68 win over Dayton in the Atlantic 10 quarterfinals on Friday.
The No. 2 seeded Rams never trailed in the game, opened the contest on an 11-1 run and led by as many as 19 points in the second half. A 20-7 late Flyers’ run made the game more competitive down the stretch, though VCU was never really threatened.
Hyland’s 30 points are one shy of his career-high of 31, set against Western Carolina back in December. He tallied his third double-double of the season. The guard would leave with some cramping issues in his calf during the second half, but expects to be good to play in the league semifinals on Saturday night.
VCU forced Dayton in a season-high 21 turnovers. Ace Baldwin and Hason Ward each added 10 points to help the Rams.
This marks the fifth time that VCU has been the No. 2 seed in the Atlantic 10 Tournament. The previous four occasions saw the Rams reach the conference title game.
Mike Rhoades and company face Davidson on Saturday in the semifinals, a round in which VCU is 5-0 all-time. The Wildcats handed the Rams a loss in their regular season finale this past Saturday.
