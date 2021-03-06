Chesterfield police to hold traffic enforcement operation on Hull St. Road

By Hannah Eason | March 6, 2021 at 4:18 PM EST - Updated March 6 at 4:28 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - If you’re driving in Chesterfield next week, you may notice an increase in patrol officers.

Chesterfield County police are conducting a traffic enforcement operation March 7-13 on and near Hull Street Road.

Officers will focus on speeding, reckless driving, red-light running and cell phone use.

While focusing on Hull Street, officers will also patrol Courthouse Road, Bailey Bridge Road, Old Hundred Road, Winterpock Road and Genito Road.

