Chesterfield police to hold traffic enforcement operation on Hull St. Road

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - If you’re driving in Chesterfield next week, you may notice an increase in patrol officers.
Chesterfield County police are conducting a traffic enforcement operation March 7-13 on and near Hull Street Road.
Officers will focus on speeding, reckless driving, red-light running and cell phone use.
While focusing on Hull Street, officers will also patrol Courthouse Road, Bailey Bridge Road, Old Hundred Road, Winterpock Road and Genito Road.
