Va. reports 91 additional COVID-19 deaths | Over 1,400 new cases confirmed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 584,537 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 1,477 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 9,519 deaths and 24,637 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 6,018,284 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate decreased slightly to 6.3%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
Twelve new outbreaks were reported Saturday. The total number of outbreaks is 2,672.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 65,720 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 23,881 cases, 810 hospitalizations, 359 deaths
- Henrico: 21,712 cases, 900 hospitalizations, 538 deaths
- Richmond: 14,990 cases, 700 hospitalizations, 215 deaths
- Hanover: 6,797 cases, 254 hospitalizations, 138 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,236 cases, 134 hospitalizations, 65 deaths
- Goochland: 1,230 cases, 44 hospitalizations, 17 deaths
VDH ion Saturday reported three additional deaths in Chesterfield, one death in Henrico, one death in Richmond and one death in Petersburg.
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
