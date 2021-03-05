Jump in hiring fuels optimism for US economic recovery

Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise. As of March 1, the 7-day moving average of new cases in the United States is 66,010, which is a 3.5% increase from the previous week. Now is not the time to relax prevention measures. Together, we can get back to doing the things we love. Keep following healthy habits to protect yourself and your community: - Wear a well-fitting mask over your nose and mouth. - Stay at least 6 feet from others. - Avoid crowds. - Make sure indoor spaces are well ventilated. - Wash your hands with soap and water. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available. - Get vaccinated when it’s available to you. See more COVID-19 case data: https://bit.ly/3k2YJpC.