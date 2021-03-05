Spiders go cold in A-10 tourney loss to Duquesne

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A disappointing season came to an end for Richmond on Thursday.
Tyler Burton’s lay-up with two seconds remaining was the only field goal the eighth-seeded Spiders scored in the final 9:28 of the game, as No. 9 Duquesne came back to down Richmond, 67-62, in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Tournament. Barring any postseason appearance, the Spiders’ season will end with a 13-8 record.
Playing without top scorer Blake Francis, it looked as though the rest of Richmond would answer the call in the first half. Chris Mooney watched his team jump out to a 14 point lead and hold a 37-30 advantage at the break.
The second frame saw UR hold an 11 point lead with 13 minutes remaining, but the Dukes chipped away. Their timely buckets, combined with Richmond’s inability to score, ultimately spelled doom for the Spiders. It marked the first time Duquesne has beaten a better seed in the Atlantic 10 Tournament since 2009.
Burton led the Spiders with 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Jacob Gilyard chipped in 12 points and Grant Golden contributed 10 points. Richmond committed 16 turnovers, an uncharacteristically high number for the Spiders. Duquesne freshman Chad Baker led four Dukes in double figures with 16 points.
In a position to win the league after last week’s win over UMass, Richmond saw the wheels fall off, losing its final three contests and falling to eighth place in the standings.
Duquesne moves onto face top-seeded St. Bonaventure in Friday’s quarterfinals.
