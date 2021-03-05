Southside Health District reports case of pediatric illness linked to COVID-19

BOYDTON, Va. (WWBT) - Southside Health District says a child has recovered after having Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), which is associated with COVID-19.
MIS-C was first reported in the United Kingdom in late April 2020 with the first cases in the United States reported in New York City in early May 2020.
Officials say the syndrome may cause problems with a child’s heart and other organs.
“Most children with MIS-C have fever lasting several days and may show symptoms of irritability or decreased activity, abdominal pain without another explanation, diarrhea, vomiting, rash, conjunctivitis, lack of appetite, red or cracked lips, red or bumpy tongue, or swollen hands and feet,” a release said.
Not all children with MIS-C have the same symptoms, so health officials say parents need to call the doctor immediately if their child becomes ill and has continued fever or any of the symptoms.
“If your child shows any emergency warning signs -- trouble breathing, pain or pressure in the chest that does not go away, new confusion, inability to wake up or stay awake, bluish lips or face, or severe abdominal pain -- go to the nearest emergency room or call 911 immediately,” the Virginia Department of Health said.
For more information on MIS-C in children, click here.
