RPS looking for feedback on 2021-22 school calendar

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools is considering changes to the school calendar starting in 2021, and that could include year-round school.
RPS will hold four virtual town hall-style meetings where Superintendent Jason Kamras will give a short presentation and then take questions.
The regional meetings will be on the following dates and times:
- East End - Monday, March 8 at 6:30 p.m.
- West End - Tuesday, March 9 at 6:30 p.m.
- Northside - Wednesday, March 10 at 5:30 p.m.
- Southside - Sunday, March 14 at 2 p.m.
To learn more and to register, click here.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.