RPS looking for feedback on 2021-22 school calendar

RPS looking for feedback on 2021-22 school calendar
Richmond Public Schools unveiled a new logo in 2020. (Source: Richmond Public Schools)
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 4, 2021 at 10:45 PM EST - Updated March 4 at 10:45 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools is considering changes to the school calendar starting in 2021, and that could include year-round school.

RPS will hold four virtual town hall-style meetings where Superintendent Jason Kamras will give a short presentation and then take questions.

The regional meetings will be on the following dates and times:

  • East End - Monday, March 8 at 6:30 p.m.
  • West End - Tuesday, March 9 at 6:30 p.m.
  • Northside - Wednesday, March 10 at 5:30 p.m.
  • Southside - Sunday, March 14 at 2 p.m.

To learn more and to register, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.