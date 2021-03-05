Richmond Fire Department’s Arson K-9 receives body armor donation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thanks to a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9′s Inc., the Richmond Fire Department’s Arson K-9, Erny, received his bullet and stab protective vest.
The vest is embroidered with the phrases, ‘Born to Love - Trained to Serve - Loyal Always’.
K-9 Erny’s vest is sponsored by Patricia Giencke of Lexington, Massachusetts.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., which was established in 2009, has provided over 4,101 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.
The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.
K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.
The vests are made in the U.S., are custom-fitted and NIJ-certified.
For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978.
