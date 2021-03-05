Results of traffic enforcement operation have been released

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A traffic enforcement operation on Chippenham Parkway has been completed and the results have been released.
Chippenham Parkway has been the subject of complaints from community members about speeding and aggressive driving.
From Feb. 21-27, officers stopped a total of 738 vehicles.
Police issued 873 summonses for a variety of traffic-related offenses including:
- Speeding
- Reckless driving
- Driving while suspended or revoked
Officers also made five DUI arrests.
As always, police encourage all motorists to buckle up and drive safely.
