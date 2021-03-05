News to Know for March 5: Mass vaccine event for seniors; Dominion Riverrock Festival; Mostly sunny, breezy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you start your day!
Much colder temperatures going into the weekend! Lots of sunshine and an impressive warmup for next week.
Today will be mostly sunny, breezy and cold.
Highs will be in the upper 40s.
A man is dead and a juvenile is in custody after a shooting in Hanover County Thursday night.
A male juvenile who deputies say was at the scene was immediately taken into custody.
Officials say no other suspects are being sought and the community is not in danger.
This is a developing story.
About 12,000 seniors are expected to be vaccinated over the course of three large-scale events done by the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts.
The events are for pre-registered seniors and will take place on March 6, 8 and 10.
Pfizer vaccines will be offered on March 6 and 10 while the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be given on March 8.
Virginia State University announced that its Multi-Purpose Center will start to serve as a vaccination location for the Crater Health District.
COVID-19 vaccinations will begin there on March 6.
VSU will also provide security and golf cart service to those who need special assistance from the parking lot.
The Virginia Department of Health announced Thursday, March 4, that a child in central Virginia died from coronavirus complications.
The death marks the first of a child with COVID-19 under the age of 10 in the state.
According to the health department, the child died from a chronic health condition and coronavirus.
The death will be reflected on the Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 data dashboard Friday, March 5, 2021.
Richmond Public Schools is considering changes to the school calendar starting in 2021, and that could include year-round school.
RPS will hold four virtual town hall-style meetings where Superintendent Jason Kamras will give a short presentation and then take questions.
For a list of dates and times of the meetings, click here.
Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Henrico police officer killed in a hit-and-run.
The service is scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m. at Mount Vernon Baptist Church on Nuckols Road.
Captain Donald L. Lambert, Jr. was out for a jog along Greenwood Road Saturday morning when he was struck by a tow truck that never stopped.
The good news is the Dominion Energy Riverrock Festival will be scheduled to take place this year!
According to their website, this year’s event will be from May 14 through May 16.
There is no word yet on if the event will be in-person or virtual.
We will keep you posted with more updates.
Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn - Benjamin Franklin
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.