Mayor Stoney unveils $770 million budget proposal with raised utility fees

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Real estate and personal property taxes stay flat, but utility fees go up, under Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s budget proposal.
The mayor unveiled his $770 million spending plan during a Richmond City Council meeting on Friday.
In short, the budget contains $118 million for special funds and $185 million in the capital budget. The capital budget provides:
- $63,205,881 in the general fund
- $122,438,280 in the non-general fund
Stoney’s proposal includes pay raises for city workers, but would leave about 600 jobs vacant. The mayor also proposes spending $6 million more on schools over last year’s budget.
As for those utility fees, Stoney proposes a roughly 3% hike. This means the average customer would pay about $5.25 more per month.
The increase in utility rates would fund more than $3 million in infrastructure improvements to address flooding in key areas, including Southside. At this time, the budget has no increases in real estate, personal property or other general taxes.
Public hearings regarding the proposed budget will begin next month.
To read the budget proposal in full, watch the mayor’s presentation and learn more about Richmond’s budget-making process, visit this link.
