Man accused of staying overnight in school’s boiler room, stealing catalytic converter off bus
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 5, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST - Updated March 5 at 6:00 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for a man who is accused of staying overnight in a school’s boiler room and stealing a catalytic converter off a school bus.

Officials said a man broke into the boiler room at Thomas Dale High School in the early morning hours of Feb. 7 and stayed there overnight.

“Later in the day, the suspect stole the catalytic converter off a school bus parked in the school parking lot and fled the area,” a release said.

The man is described as wearing an orange Reebok sweatshirt, dark-colored pants and a black stocking cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

