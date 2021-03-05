Henrico, Chesterfield schools make changes to curbside meal service

(WWBT) - Chesterfield and Henrico school districts are making changes to their curbside meal service.
Henrico
Starting the week of March 8, Henrico County Public Schools will move its curbside service to Wednesdays only. The times will be 7-9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at all distribution sites, with bulk meal pickups.
Bus-stop meal service delivery previously moved to Wednesdays only, curbside and bus delivery will both take place on Wednesdays only.
Chesterfield
Starting on March 8, the following curbside service locations are closing due to all schools reopening:
- Bellwood Drive Flea Market
- Harbor East Mobile Home Park
- Suburban Mobile Home Park
- Arbor Walk Gym
The three following locations are also closing on March 8 due to low participation numbers:
- Bettie Weaver Elementary
- Tomahawk Creek Middle
- Manchester High
Curbside meals service distribution will continue to be on Tuesdays and Thursdays only.
Here is a list of distribution locations and times:
BREAKFAST, LUNCH, SNACK, & SUPPER 7- 8 a.m. pickup time Beulah Elementary
- M. Christian Elementary
- Crestwood Elementary (Located at the shared campus at Bon Air Elementary)
- Harrowgate Elementary
- Hening Elementary
- Hopkins Elementary
- Providence Elementary
BREAKFAST, LUNCH, SNACK, & SUPPER 3:30- 4:30 p.m. pickup time
- Chalkley Elementary
- Crenshaw Elementary
- Jacobs Elementary
- Wells Elementary
- E. Davis Middle
- Falling Creek Middle
- Manchester Middle
- Matoaca Middle
- Providence Middle
- Salem Church Middle
- Bird High
- Career & Technical Center @ Hull St.
- Carver College and Career Academy
- Matoaca High
- Meadowbrook High
- Thomas Dale High (main campus)
BREAKFAST & LUNCH ONLY 7- 8 a.m. pickup time
- Enon Elementary
- Spring Run Elementary
- Swift Creek Elementary
- Watkins Elementary
- Winterpock Elementary
- Woolridge Elementary
BREAKFAST & LUNCH ONLY 3:30- 4:30 p.m. pickup time
- Robious Middle
- Swift Creek Middle
- Cosby High
- Midlothian High
- Monacan High
