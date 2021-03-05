Man killed in Hanover shooting, juvenile arrested

Hanover deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed. (Source: NBC12)
By Victoria Doss | March 5, 2021 at 1:15 AM EST - Updated March 5 at 6:17 AM

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead and a juvenile is in custody after a shooting in Hanover County Thursday night.

Hanover County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 8000 block of Bell Creek Road just after 10 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

A male juvenile who deputies say was at the scene was immediately taken into custody.

Officials say no other suspects are being sought and the community is not in danger.

This is a developing story.

