Friday Forecast: Cold, Sunny, and Breezy

A winter chill this weekend

By Andrew Freiden | March 5, 2021 at 3:51 AM EST - Updated March 5 at 3:51 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Much colder temperatures going into the weekend! Lots of sunshine and an impressive warmup for next week

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Sunny and seasonably cold. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Sunny, continued cold. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY: Sunny and turning warmer after a cold start. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Sunny and much warmer. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the upper 60s

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the low 70s

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.