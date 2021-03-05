Dominion Energy Riverrock Festival set for May 2021

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The good news is the Dominion Energy Riverrock Festival will be scheduled to take place this year!
According to their website, this year’s event will be from May 14 through May 16. T
The festival will not be an in-person event, however, Sportsbackers says during the week of May 14-16, there will be small-scale trail running and mountain biking events that will follow the current COVID-19 guidelines.
An announcement with more details on the event will be made during the week of March 15.
We will keep you posted with more updates.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.