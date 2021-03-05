Deputies: Juvenile charged, 23-year-old victim identified in deadly Hanover shooting

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Investigators say a teen boy is facing murder charges in connection to a deadly shooting occurring in Mechanicsville Thursday night.
Hanover County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home around 9:57 p.m. for reports of a shooting in the 8000 block of Bell Creek Road.
“All of a sudden it was just boom, boom, boom and that was it,” said a neighbor who lives nearby.
The man who lives nearby said hearing those gunshots Thursday night left him feeling uneasy.
“It scared me really to tell you the truth,” the man said. “I kept looking out the window because I didn’t know if somebody was going to be running through the yards and whatnot.”
However, deputies said that did not happen. Once they arrived at the Bell Creek Road home they found 23-year-old Jacob Dwayne Martin, of Mechanicsville, dead on the front porch with a gunshot wound.
Based on the evidence and information from the scene, a boy in his mid-teens was taken into custody on site.
“At this point, the only thing we’re seeing is that it was domestic-related,” said Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Lt. James Cooper. “As far as getting into the weeds of that, it’s still under investigation.”
Investigators were on scene throughout the early morning hours working to find out what led to this violent altercation.
“Investigators are digging, peeling the layers back of the onion right now to figure out what exactly caused this,” Cooper said.
Several other individuals were inside the home at the time of this shooting, however, no other injuries were reported.
According to Cooper, deputies typically do not respond to these types of calls in this area. However, a neighbor said he has heard gunshots come from the home before.
NBC12 reached out to the sheriff’s office requesting data for any previous calls for service at the home. Cooper said he is awaiting that information.
Meanwhile, investigators said the teen suspect is being cooperative with authorities as part of this ongoing investigation.
The teen faces charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
