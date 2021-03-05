Crater Health District continues vaccination efforts

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Crater Health District continues to vaccinate those eligible under Phases 1a and 1b.
More than 6,000 people within the health district’s region were vaccinated Feb. 20-27. A combination of first and second doses were given across the cities of Emporia, Hopewell and Petersburg and the counties of Dinwiddie, Greensville, Prince George, Surry and Sussex
CHD and the office of Delegate Lashrecse D. Aird also organized a clinic at Petersburg High School that served 2,100 participants.
“We will continue to vaccinate our community and plan for future mass vaccination clinics,” said Dr. Alton Hart, Jr., Director of CHD “Getting the COVID-19 vaccines to residents is a top priority, and we appreciate the partnerships and resources that local, city and county officials have provided to continue this effort in our district.”
