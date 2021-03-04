Vaccination clinics to be held at VSU’s Multi-Purpose Center

ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University announced that its Multi-Purpose Center will start to serve as a vaccination location for the Crater Health District.
COVID-19 vaccinations will begin there on March 6.
VSU will also provide security and golf cart service to those who need special assistance from the parking lot.
“VSU has a long standing reputation for helping the community,” says VSU Chief of Staff, Mr. Hubert Harris. “Providing usage of our Multi-Purpose Center is another way that we can continue to provide an invaluable health service by assisting with getting vaccinations into arms as quickly as possible.”
Saturday’s clinic will serve 500 people from the health district. Anyone who attends must have a vaccination appointment. Walkups will not be accepted.
“We are ecstatic and grateful to partner with VSU on this COVID-19 vaccination effort,” Crater Health District’s Acting Chief Operations Officer, Jay Baxter, said. “This partnership will greatly enhance our ability to vaccinate vulnerable populations in the Crater Health District in a timely manner.”
The Multi-Purpose Center is the largest event venue located south of Richmond.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.