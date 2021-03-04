Va. reports 71 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours | 1,600 new cases confirmed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 583,060 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 1,652 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 9,428 deaths and 24,514 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 5,996,828 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate decreased slightly to 6.3%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
Six new outbreaks were reported Friday. The total number of outbreaks is 2,660.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 65,585 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 23,812 cases, 807 hospitalizations, 356 deaths
- Henrico: 21,639 cases, 899 hospitalizations, 537 deaths
- Richmond: 14,971 cases, 689 hospitalizations, 214 deaths
- Hanover: 6,782 cases, 254 hospitalizations, 138 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,220 cases, 134 hospitalizations, 64 deaths
- Goochland: 1,225 cases, 44 hospitalizations, 17 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.