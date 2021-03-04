University of Virginia cancels May graduation amid pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - The University of Virginia has decided to forgo in-person graduation exercises for the class of 2021 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The school said on its website that it will hand out degrees to students online and produce an internet-based celebration for students, friends and families this May.
UVa President Jim Ryan also said in a message that graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020, which were postponed until this spring because of the initial pandemic outbreak, are also canceled.
Last year’s graduates also received degrees in a virtual ceremony in May with plans to combine formal ceremonies with the 2021 class.
