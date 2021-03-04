Forecast: Colder temperatures on the way

By Megan Wise | March 4, 2021 at 3:43 AM EST - Updated March 4 at 10:17 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Much colder temperatures going into the weekend! Lots of sunshine for the next week.

TONIGHT: Clear and sharply colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Sunny and seasonably cold. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Sunny, continued cold. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY: Sunny and turning warmer after a cold start. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Sunny and much warmer. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows near 50, highs near 70.

