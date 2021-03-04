Richmond police identify 19-year-old shot, killed over weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have identified a man shot and killed over the weekend and continue to look for information on the killing.
Officers were called to the 900 block of St. Paul Street around 2 a.m. Saturday after a report that someone was shot. When they arrived, Grayson Babbs, 19, was found unresponsive on the sidewalk with “an apparent gunshot wound.” Babbs was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
