Richmond-Henrico Health District will transition to vaccinating rest of group 1B this month

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond-Henrico Health Districts will transition to vaccinating the rest of group 1B this month. The opening will include those aged 16 to 64 with an underlying condition or disability and even more essential workers.
Now, 5,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine are at the local health department. It will be deployed in the fight against COVID-19.
“We’re getting there one step at a time,” said Amy Popovich, RHHD Nurse Manager.
Thursday, the health district there said weekly Moderna and Pfizer vaccine shipment numbers are holding at 10,180 doses.
“Our partners are either utilizing our list or they’re reaching out to their existing patients who are vaccine eligible. We do ask at this time that you do not contact your provider directly. They will be reaching out to their patients. The best thing to do is sign up for the vaccine and fill out the pre-registration form,” said Popovich.
Those two vaccines plus Johnson & Johnson shipments mean more vaccines can be spread throughout the community.
“They’re very vulnerable and this meets their needs. We have patients who walk to the grocery store, they walk to get their prescription needs met so to be able to have access to vaccines and be able to provide to the community has been a win-win for everyone,” said Dr. Shantelle Brown, Hope Pharmacy.
Half of each week’s supply goes to large vaccine events like the ones at Richmond Raceway or Arthur Ashe Center. The other half is spread among 20 community partners including doctors, health care systems and places like Bremo Pharmacy in Henrico.
“Those personal calls that I can tell you from having made a lot of those calls that those patients are the most thankful that they weren’t forgotten,” said Dr. Tana Kaefer, Bremo Pharmacy.
Plans are still in the works to bring a mass vaccine clinic to Richmond’s southside. The location remains a secret but we are told it will be operating by the end of this month.
