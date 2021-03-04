Police: Man arrested for father’s murder hours after being released from jail on other charges

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a 24-year-old man has been charged with the murder of his father after a burglary and a brief police pursuit that happened just hours after he was released from jail on other charges.
On Wednesday, Colonial Heights Police responded to the 200 block of Woodbridge Road for grand larceny involving firearms.
Police said warrants were obtained for Langdon M. Conklin, 24, of Dinwiddie County following an investigation. He was taken into custody Wednesday night and appeared before a Magistrate, where he was released on an unsecured bond pending his next court appearance.
“That happened, that arrest and his release, at approximately 10 o’clock last night,” said Colonial Heights Deputy Chief of Police Major William Anspach.
Investigators are trying to piece together what happened between 10 p.m. and 3:30 a.m. Thursday.
However, police said Conklin went back to his father’s home and broke in.
A family member in the home at the time called 911 around 3:30 a.m. to report the burglary; he was not injured.
“As units were responding, officers located a suspicious vehicle leaving the area and attempted to make contact,” police said. “The vehicle failed to yield, and a pursuit ensued. Virginia State Police and Chesterfield County Police joined the pursuit and with their assistance, the vehicle was disabled and stopped in the area of 288 and Hull Street Road.”
Conklin was taken into custody without incident.
Meanwhile, the officers, who continued to the home, located Robert “Bob” M. Conklin, 60, - Langdon’s father - inside the home deceased.
“We’ve also spoken with Langdon Conklin trying to piece this together,” Anspach said. “I really don’t know if we’ll get any answers that will explain what happened today.”
“Complete shock,” a neighbor said.
Neighbors said Conklin lived in the home at one point with his parents.
The home has multiple flags hanging outside, including an American flag and a breast cancer flag.
An obituary shows Robert’s wife of 35 years passed away in August 2020 from breast cancer.
“He just lost his wife a few months ago,” a neighbor said. “I think this is tough on everybody. I think as a community it’s going to take some time to heal from this.”
The neighbor added Robert was the President of the homeowner’s association for the neighborhood and an active member of the community.
“He was a good person,” she said. “Had a heart of gold.”
Meanwhile, court records show Conklin has had recent run-ins with the law.
On Feb. 23, Conklin was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and carrying a concealed weapon in Chesterfield County. Court records show he was released on a summons for those charges and scheduled for arraignment on March 9.
“There had been some difficulties between Bob and his son,” Anspach said. “We’re trying to determine what those were.”
In addition to the charges related to the larceny of firearms and traffic-related charges, police said Conklin is charged with 1st-degree murder, breaking and entering with a deadly weapon and grand larceny.
He is currently being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond pending his next court appearance on March 5, at 11:45 a.m. in Colonial Heights Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
