News to Know for March 4: Second vaccine shipment arrives; Relief bill latest; Partly to mostly sunny

It will be sunny and breezy today, with cool and dry weather through the weekend.
Highs will be in the mid-50s.
Hopewell Police say they have recovered a body after a kayaker went overboard near the Hopewell marina.
Crews from multiple agencies, including Chesterfield County Fire & EMS’s dive team, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and Virginia Marine Police searched all day by air and on water.
Shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, crews recovered the kayaker’s body.
Police have not said whether the man was wearing a life jacket.
The Virginia Health Department will get 69,000 Johnson & Johnson doses over the next two days, with an additional 22,000 from the federal government going to pharmacies.
In Central Virginia, that translates into about 14,000 doses that will be used at mass vaccine clinics.
By the end of the month, state health officials say vaccine supply will increase in a significant way. VDH says Johnson & Johnson weekly shipments will increase to 100,000 doses.
Pfizer and Moderna shipments are expected to increase by 10,000 in the coming weeks.
About 12,000 seniors are expected to be vaccinated over the course of three large-scale events done by the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts.
VDH released the following information about watching out for scams:
- Make sure the e-mail comes from the domain @envelope.mail.vams.cdc.gov before clicking on any links
- Hang up the phone or delete the e-mail if they are asked for any form of payment, social security number, or insurance ID numbers
President Joe Biden and Democrats agreed to tighten eligibility limits for stimulus checks Wednesday, bowing to party moderates as leaders prepared to move their $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill through the Senate.
Under the legislation, individuals earning up to $75,000, and couples up to $150,000, would get $1,400 checks per person.
The House-approved version would gradually phase down that amount, with individuals making $100,000 and couples earning $200,000 receiving nothing.
Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Henrico police officer killed in a hit-and-run.
The service is scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m. at Mount Vernon Baptist Church on Nuckols Road.
Captain Donald L. Lambert, Jr. was out for a jog along Greenwood Road Saturday morning when he was struck by a tow truck that never stopped.
House Democrats passed sweeping voting and ethics legislation Wednesday over unanimous Republican opposition, advancing to the Senate what would be the largest overhaul of the U.S. election law in at least a generation.
House Resolution 1, which touches on virtually every aspect of the electoral process, was approved on a near party-line 220-210 vote.
It would restrict partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts, strike down hurdles to voting and bring transparency to a murky campaign finance system that allows wealthy donors to anonymously bankroll political causes.
Gov. Northam will be taking a tour of in-person learning at Louisa County High School.
The governor will be taking a tour of the high school on March 4.
Louisa County was one of the first counties to head back to in-person learning in our area.
Researchers from the Department of Education and the University of Virginia will examine pre- and post-pandemic trends through the 2022-2023 school year.
Included in their examination will be absenteeism, grade-level retention, teacher retention and more.
Researchers will also observe the effectiveness of school reopening and recovery plans.
March Madness has arrived in Richmond.
The Atlantic 10 men’s basketball tournament tipped off on Wednesday at the Siegel Center, beginning the hopeful marches for 14 teams to a conference championship.
Richmond opens its tournament slate on Thursday morning at 11:00 a.m. against Duquesne.
Meanwhile, VCU will wait until Friday to tip-off, as the Rams earned the No. 2 seed and received a bye to the quarterfinals.
