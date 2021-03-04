1 killed in small plane crash in Virginia

Police are investigating. (Source: NBC Washington)
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 4, 2021 at 4:52 PM EST - Updated March 4 at 5:17 PM

LOUDOUN, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead following a small plane crash in Loudoun County.

According to NBC Washington, Loudoun County Fire Department is responding to the scene in the 37000 block of Charles Town Pike.

The Loudoun County Sheriff says Virginia State Police is investigating the plane crash that involves a small, private aircraft.

NBC Washington reports that VSP confirmed one fatality.

This is a breaking story and will be updated when information becomes available.

