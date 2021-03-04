Funeral arrangements announced for Henrico officer killed in hit-and-run

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Henrico police officer killed in a hit-and-run.
The service is scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m. at Mount Vernon Baptist Church on Nuckols Road.
Captain Donald L. Lambert, Jr. was out for a jog along Greenwood Road Saturday morning when he was struck by a tow truck that never stopped.
The alleged driver, 30-year-old Justin Regensburg, was later arrested in King William County on felony hit-and-run charges.
