Funeral arrangements announced for Henrico officer killed in hit-and-run
Donald L. Lambert, Jr. (Source: Henrico Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 3, 2021 at 7:02 PM EST - Updated March 4 at 7:24 AM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Henrico police officer killed in a hit-and-run.

The service is scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m. at Mount Vernon Baptist Church on Nuckols Road.

Captain Donald L. Lambert, Jr. was out for a jog along Greenwood Road Saturday morning when he was struck by a tow truck that never stopped.

The alleged driver, 30-year-old Justin Regensburg, was later arrested in King William County on felony hit-and-run charges.

