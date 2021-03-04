Dept. of Wildlife Resources delays start of new boat ramp fee

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of Wildlife Resources is delaying the start of the new boat ramp fee that went into effect at the beginning of the year.
The fee was enacted during the 2020 General Assembly session.
“It would have applied to those who did not already hold a boating registration, fishing license, hunting license, or access permit (who were exempted, along with those under age 17). For the affected individuals, the fee was to be four dollars per day, or $23 annually,” DWR said.
During the 2021 General Assembly. lawmakers extended the effective date to July 1, 2022. This gives the DWR time to figure out the best means for funding recreation access sites while avoiding unintended consequences.
DWR plans to assemble a group of stakeholders in the future with a report on the group’s findings to be released by Dec. 1.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.