Va. reports 31 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours | 1,300 new cases confirmed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 581,408 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 1,300 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 9,357 deaths and 24,414 hospitalizations since the pandemic began. In the last 24 hours, 383 deaths were recorded in the commonwealth.
A total of 5,972,272 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate decreased slightly to 6.3%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
Seven new outbreaks were reported Thursday. The total number of outbreaks is 2,654.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 65,404 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 23,757 cases, 801 hospitalizations, 353 deaths
- Henrico: 21,571 cases, 899 hospitalizations, 531 deaths
- Richmond: 14,938 cases, 685 hospitalizations, 214 deaths
- Hanover: 6,755 cases, 254 hospitalizations, 137 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,200 cases, 133 hospitalizations, 63 deaths
- Goochland: 1,219 cases, 44 hospitalizations, 17 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
