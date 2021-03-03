Police make arrest in man’s March shooting death

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting in Richmond that happened in March.
Officers were called on March 1 to the 2200 block of N 26th Street around 2:30 p.m. for a shooting. When officers arrived, a man was found dead from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
The victim was identified as Corey Holmes, a man in his 30s.
Police have arrested and charged Quentin Gray, 31, of Charlottesville, with murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at 804-646-3917 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
