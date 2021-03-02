Richmond city council approves $325 million redevelopment project

“The sale and redevelopment of the Public Safety Building site is a critical first step to improving downtown,” said Mayor Levar Stoney. “My Administration was glad to work with City Council and Capital City Partners, LLC to create this great win for Richmond. The project will aid minority businesses, create child care slots for Richmond families, fund scholarships for graduates of Richmond Public Schools, and generate nearly $56 million in new revenue for the city’s General Fund over the first 25 years. We can, and we will, continue to grow Richmond by redeveloping underutilized city-owned property.”