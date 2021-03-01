Waynesboro man facing drug, firearm, and eluding charges

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Authorities have arrested and charged a Waynesboro man in connection with a pursuit in the Shenandoah Valley.
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says a pursuit began around 1 a.m. Sunday, February 28, when a deputy attempted to stop an Audi SUV speeding on Jefferson Highway. The chase eventually led to Hermitage Road, where Waynesboro police deployed a tire-deflation device to try to stop the SUV.
ACSO says 35-year-old Darryl Tyrone Davis Jr. was taken into custody after deputies forced the SUV off the road. He is charged with reckless driving, eluding, possessing cocaine, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I/II Drugs, and driving revoked.
A deputy accidently fired a shot while Davis was being removed from the SUV. No one was hurt by the gunshot. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says the incident is under investigation and the deputy has been placed on administrative leave at this time.
Davis is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
