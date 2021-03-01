RPS to hold Monday school board meeting

By Hannah Eason | February 28, 2021 at 8:39 PM EST - Updated February 28 at 8:39 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools will hold a virtual board meeting on Monday with public comments accepted until 1 p.m.

RPS’ School Board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and can be live-streamed on the district’s Facebook page.

All public comments can be emailed to speakers@rvaschools.net by 1 p.m. on Monday. The comments and meeting materials will be posted to BoardDocs, found here.

Spanish interpretation will be provided via Zoom at this link.

