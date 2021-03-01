Richmond police looking for information on deadly weekend shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are asking for information on a shooting that left one man dead over the weekend.
Officers were called to the 900 block of St. Paul Street around 2 a.m. Saturday after a report that someone was shot. When they arrived, a man was found unresponsive on the sidewalk with “an apparent gunshot wound.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not yet released the victim’s identity.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
