Richmond Fire rescues tree cutter stuck 30 feet high

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cutting tree limbs turned into an hours-long ordeal for one tree cutter who had to be cut down by the Richmond Fire Department.
The tree cutter was reportedly tangled in ropes but secured to the tree by his climbing harness and safety line. When fire crews responded at 6:30 p.m., the tree cutter had already been tangled for more than an hour under cold conditions.
Richmond’s Technical Rescue Team used a 35-foot ladder to rescue the man, who was able to step on the ladder and untangle himself.
The man was then evacuated by medics nearby.
Richmond Fire highlighted the Feb. 17 incident with a Facebook post on Sunday, stating the team was able to work under cold conditions with a winter storm quickly approaching.
