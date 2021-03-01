Police say mock home invasion in Virginia was hazing incident

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Police say a group of James Madison University (JMU) students participated in a mock home invasion over the weekend as part of a hazing incident.
Officers from three departments responded to the 1300 block of Hunters Rd. Sunday evening after receiving a report of a possible breaking and entering and armed robbery. The caller reportedly saw three to four men enter the ground floor apartment in a threatening manner and had many rifles and handguns.
Shortly after police arrived, they determine the person inside the apartment and their JMU co-fraternity members were using airsoft rifles and pistols in a mock home invasion as part of a hazing incident.
There was heavy police presence in the area, but there was no threat to the surrounding community.
JMU has not yet released a statement on the matter.
