Organization seeks community partners for 2021 diaper drive

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Families First and Infant & Toddler Connection of Chesterfield are seeking community partners, to host diaper drives that collect children’s diapers for the organizations’ overall 8th annual Diaper Drive.
The organization is looking for partners such as local businesses, neighborhood associations, churches, and fraternity and sorority groups.
As the area’s population grows, so does the demand for first-time families seeking assistance with their young children.
This year, there is a specific need for diapers in sizes 3 through 6.
The Diaper Drive runs during the entire month of March.
Participating in the Diaper Drive is a wonderful way for groups to connect with the community. Interested organizations, groups or businesses should contact Ashley Rogers, Families First Program Coordinator, at 804-318-8648 or Leslie Pakula, Infant Program Manager, at 804-921-5060.
