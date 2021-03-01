News to Know for March 1: VCU student death; Officer killed in hit-and-run; COVID-19 restrictions lifted

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a quick look at our top headlines before you start your day!
Rain likely during the morning tapers in the early afternoon.
Highs near 60 then falling temperatures into the 50′s during the afternoon.
Warmer temperatures far southern VA, cooler readings north of RIC.
A Loudoun County family is mourning the loss of Adam Oakes, a VCU student who died at an off-campus residence on Saturday.
Family members told NBC Washington that after a night of heavy drinking, Oakes passed out the Delta Chi fraternity house and was discovered there the next morning.
Oakes’ family told NBC4 that they believe the death was connected to a hazing process, but that has not been confirmed by police or the university.
A Chesterfield man has been charged with two felonies in connection to two hit-and-run crashes, one of which killed an off-duty police officer.
Officials identified the pedestrian as Captain Donald L. Lambert, Jr., a 33-year veteran with the Henrico Police Department. Police say Lambert, who served on the division’s special operations group, was not on duty at the time of the crash.
Justin Thomas Regensburg, 30, of Chesterfield, was transported to Henrico County Jail on Sunday and is being held without bond.
“We are deeply saddened at the tragic and untimely loss of Capt. Lambert,” said Henrico County Chief of Police, Eric English. “He was a selfless leader, mentor and friend who served our community with pride and dedication for nearly 34 years. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, colleagues and friends.”
Virginia State Police confirmed Stanley Police Officer Dominic “Nick” J. Winum, 48, was killed after a shooting on Friday afternoon in Stanley.
According to Virginia State Police, Winum initiated a traffic stop along the 600 block of Judy Lane in Stanley, but before he could get out of the vehicle, the driver got out and opened fire.
Officer Winum’s funeral will be held on March 4.
The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two.
Health experts are anxiously awaiting a one-and-done option to help speed vaccinations, as they race against a virus that already has killed more than 510,000 people in the U.S. and is mutating in increasingly worrisome ways.
The FDA said J&J’s vaccine offers strong protection against what matters most: serious illness, hospitalizations and death.
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is lifting some coronavirus restrictions starting Monday, March 1 in a pathway out of the pandemic.
One of the biggest changes will be an end to the commonwealth’s current stay-at-home curfew from midnight to 5 a.m.
More groups of Henrico students will be headed back to school this morning.
On Feb. 4, the school board voted 4-1 in favor of students returning to the classroom.
Meanwhile, from Feb. 22 through March 5 students will have in-person instruction on Monday and Tuesday with the rest of the week being virtual.
Starting March 8, students would then go to four-days a week of in-person learning.
RPS’ School Board meeting will begin today at 6 p.m. and can be live-streamed on the district’s Facebook page.
All public comments can be emailed to speakers@rvaschools.net by 1 p.m. on Monday. The comments and meeting materials will be posted to BoardDocs, found here.
Spanish interpretation will be provided via Zoom at this link.
More than 23,000 Virginia public school students and their families will read the same book on Monday as part of a statewide family financial literacy program, now with the help of banks in Virginia.
Virginia Reads One Book is designed to strengthen the educational connection between home and school. The program was launched from Richmond-based Read to Them.
The foundation and banks in the commonwealth are sponsoring schools in several localities, including Chesterfield, Henrico and Richmond.
Whoever is happy will make others happy too - Anne Frank
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.