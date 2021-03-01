Macy’s fights community hunger with local Richmond organizations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Macy’s 2021 Bag Hunger campaign will kick-off by partnering with local organizations in the Richmond area to fight hunger.
Macy’s Bag Hunger initiative will benefit the following organizations from March 1 through March 31:
- Colonial Heights food pantry
- Feed More
- Meals On Wheels COVID-19 Response Fund
Macy’s 2021 Bag Hunger campaign will support more than 300 hunger relief organizations across the country to work toward alleviating hunger in local communities.
Customers can also donate online to support the Meals on Wheels of America COVID-19 Response Fund to help provide meals and wellness checks to vulnerable seniors.
