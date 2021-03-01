Extended dry stretch expected across Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a cold and wet month of February across Virginia, mother nature is expected to deliver a different weather pattern for the first couple weeks of March.
The next seven days (and potentially even longer than that) are expected to be mainly dry with the return of plentiful sunshine.
Temperatures will still be seasonably cool for the first week of March with highs ranging from the upper 40s to the upper 50s.
After a week of cool weather to start the month, there are signs of a warmer, more spring-like weather pattern by mid-month.
The Climate Prediction Center has the eastern 2/3rds of the U.S. in a warmer than average zone for the 8 to 14 day period from March 9 to 15.
For Central Virginia, that likely means plenty of 60s and even 70s on the way by mid-March!
