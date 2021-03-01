Community comes together to honor Stanley police officer killed in the line of duty

“That’s one of the advantages of a small town is, you know, everybody tries to look out for their neighbor. You know, they make you a part of their family. They make you a part of their daily lives, and when somebody is affected it affects your family as well, you know. And it’s not about just getting through it’s a matter of the support after the fact as well. That the love continues and that the support continues because it’s a long road, it’s a long road. So with love and prayer it will get better,” Melody McConnell, a Stanley resident, said.